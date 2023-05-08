Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 8, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone in Austin is $1 million richer after claiming a winning scratch-off ticket in northwest Austin, according to a Texas Lottery release.

The ticket was bought at 183 Express, which is at 13296 U.S. Highway 183 between Anderson Mill Road and Spicewood Springs Road. The winner decided to remain anonymous, the release stated.

The Million Dollar Loteria scratch-off game offers more than $254 million in total prizes, including eight top prizes worth $1 million. This was the sixth winning ticket claimed, the release states.