AUSTIN (KXAN) — Someone in the Austin area is $1 million richer after winning a Powerball prize. A central Austin gas station sold the winning ticket for the Monday Powerball.

The gas station, named Muchos 3, is located at 3201 N. Lamar Boulevard. The ticket matched all five numbers for the $1 million. If the ticket would’ve also matched the Powerball, it would have been worth $416 million.

A Round Rock gas station, named Luck Zone, has sold two winning tickets over the last month.

Central Texas lottery winners

Central Texas has been lucky lately with several lotto wins. A $1 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Round Rock on Dec. 22.

Then, on Dec. 19, a Liberty Hill resident claimed a $1 million prize after buying a ticket from a QuikTrip in Cedar Park.

On Nov. 15, an Austinite won $1 million from a scratch ticket bought in Elgin.

At the beginning of November, another Cedar Park convenience store sold a $1 million Powerball ticket, while another person took home $1 million after buying a ticket at a Round Rock business.