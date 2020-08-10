1-man medic service provides help to Austin homeless community

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A one-man medical service is providing emergency care to people experiencing homelessness in Austin.

Travis Baker is a Physician’s Assistant hired almost a year ago by the City and Austin-Travis County EMS. He’s treated hundreds of people already.

Baker meets the patients on-location at the site of their emergency, often preventing a costly trip to the emergency room.

Baker describes his role as a ‘paramedic practitioner’ and his appointment is believed to be the first of its kind in Texas.

“It is a new service, we’re trying to pioneer a different way to deliver medical care to those in need,” Baker said.

Baker also has access to the 911 dispatch system so he can self-assign his calls.