A person died after a car hit them on the I-35 frontage road Thursday morning in south Austin (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after a car hit them on the Interstate 35 frontage road Thursday morning in south Austin, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

Medics responded to the 13300 block of the South I-35 frontage road around 11:54 a.m. That’s near where Slaughter Lane and the freeway intersect. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, ATCEMS says.