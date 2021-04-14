1 killed, another charged with DWI in I-35 crash in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash April 11 in north Austin near Braker Lane on Interstate 35.

Police say Darian Jobe, 57, was driving a 2021 Chevrolet Spark northbound on I-35 at 1:58 a.m. when he hit a black 2015 GMC truck disabled in the road. The third vehicle in the crash, a white 2000 Toyota Camry, then crashed in Jobe’s car, police say.

Jobe was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Brendan Brown, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, police said. He was booked into Travis County Jail, but has since been released on bail, jail records show. There’s no attorney listed for him on official court records.

Police said there are no charges expected for the driver of the Camry.

Anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s vehicular homicide detectives at 512-974-6935.

This is the 25th deadly traffic crash in Austin this year, and the crashes have resulted in 27 deaths. At year ago, there were 26 deadly crashes with 28 deaths.