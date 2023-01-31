AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died after 10 vehicles crashed early Tuesday morning on an entrance ramp in south Austin, according to paramedics.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) posted on social media the wreck happened a little after 6 a.m. on the eastbound ramp onto West Ben White Boulevard near South Congress Avenue. Paramedics said the crash also involved a pedestrian, but that person was not the one killed.

ATCEMS said the person who died is an adult pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics urged people to stay off the roads Tuesday morning because they’re responding to multiple wrecks, including at least three rollovers.

Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation, said he received many reports of crashes due to icy conditions on the major roads. He said crews did a “great job,” though, pre-treating roads and then re-treating them with a solution to prevent freezing from happening.

However, Wheelis recommended drivers to stay off the roads — unless they have to travel Tuesday. For those who do have to drive, he said people should slow down significantly because there are still icy patches on roads.

“Keep in mind: elevated structures, flyovers, bridges, elevated roadways like U.S. 183 — those are always going to be the trouble spots because they don’t have the warmth of the ground to begin with, so they tend to freeze up faster,” Wheelis told KXAN anchors Sally Hernandez and Tom Miller during a live interview Tuesday morning.

He said the storm that hit Central Texas intensified a lot more than anticipated, so that did affect operational plans and led to crews working more quickly to treat major roads and elevated areas.