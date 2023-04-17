AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person suffered non-serious injuries, and several cats were rescued after a structure fire in east Austin Monday, the Austin Fire Department confirmed in a tweet.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., AFD responded to the fire at 1100 Reinli St., the tweet said. The response was later upgraded to a second alarm, but AFD was able to get the fire knocked down.

According to AFD, one person was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

Furthermore, a total of seven cats were rescued and reunited with their owners, AFD said.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.