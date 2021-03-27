1 injured in second fire in 2 days at south Austin abandoned building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was injured in a second fire in 48 hours at an abandoned building in south Austin.

An Austin Fire Department shift commander said firefighters pulled the person from the building at 8530 South Congress Avenue around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. The area is west of Interstate 35 just north of Slaughter Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS medics took the person to the hospital with serious injuries.

AFD responded to a trash fire there on Thursday around 8:15 p.m. No one was injured. The AFD shift commander said they believe people who are experiencing homelessness are staying inside of the building.

The cause of the Saturday fire is under investigation.