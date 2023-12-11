AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Fire Department and Travis County STAR Flight responded to a reported crash involving a motorcycle in northwest Austin Monday afternoon.

ATCEMS shared on social media the crash was reported just before 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of FM 2222. Per the post, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One patient was declared a trauma alert as a result. In a follow-up social media post, officials said STAR Flight took the patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS added extensive delays are expected following the crash. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.