AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders said one person was injured Thursday following a fiery collision involving an 18-wheeler in north Austin.

The Austin Fire Department said it responded to a vehicle rescue and hazmat task force call at approximately 9:40 a.m. in the 11900 block of North Interstate 35 service road. The AFD report said a sedan drove under an 18-wheeler.

Fire crews respond to fiery crash in north Austin (AFD photo)

Vehicle trapped under 18-wheeler after crash in north Austin (AFD photo)

Austin-Travis County EMS said the situation was downgraded from a vehicle rescue since all occupants were out of the vehicles.

ATCEMS said medics assessed the patients, and one adult was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

Officials said there were heavy traffic delays due to the incident.