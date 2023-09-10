AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders arrived in south Austin at 8:10 a.m. Sunday after a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bike.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the collision occurred at the intersection of 1st Street and Slaughter Lane.

According to ATCEMS, two patients were involved, and an adult patient was unconscious. Both patients were being evaluated, and the unconscious patient was being treated and taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS said to avoid the area and expect traffic delays. Medics are no longer at the scene.