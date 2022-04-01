AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics took one person to a hospital following a single-car crash Friday in northwest Austin.

A car rolled into a small ditch Friday off the MoPac service road in northwest Austin and 1 person was sent to the hospital. (AFD photo)

The Austin Fire Department tweeted about the crash at 10:11 a.m., showing a car turned on its side in a small ditch next to a footbridge on the service road in the 8200 block of N. MoPac Expressway. That’s near MoPac’s intersection with Steck Avenue.

AFD said a crew was able to stabilize the vehicle before removing the windshield to get the person out. AFD said Austin-Travis County EMS took the person to a hospital for treatment.