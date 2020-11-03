1 in custody after SWAT standoff early Tuesday morning in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police took a person into custody following a SWAT standoff Tuesday morning in north Austin.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Wooten Park Drive near West Anderson Lane in north Austin just before midnight and found a man with a stab wound. Another person refused to come out of the home.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and a SWAT team was called in as authorities tried to get the suspect to come out of the home. The suspect surrendered shortly after 3 a.m., police say.

Police didn’t release any details on what led up to the stabbing.