AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was injured Saturday afternoon in a shooting in north Austin, police said.

Austin Police Department said it responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Dr. in north Austin, which is in the Cielo at Domain apartment complex.

Austin Travis-County EMS said it took one adult with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.