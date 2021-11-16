1 dead after crash involving car, pedestrian in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in south Austin Tuesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS says crews were called out around 8 p.m. to 5900 South Congress Avenue. That’s near the intersection with Little Texas Lane.

ATCEMS says CPR was being done on one patient before they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible and to expect closures in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with KXAN for updates.