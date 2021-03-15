1 in serious condition after reported stabbing in downtown Austin, another in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is in serious condition and another is in custody after a reported stabbing in downtown Austin Monday afternoon.

The Austin Police Department said officers responded to East 6th Street and Neches Street at 4 p.m. for reports of a stabbing involving two men.

APD said one person was “stabbed multiple times in the abdomen” and taken to a local hospital. The person was transported in serious condition, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The other person, who received non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested afterward.