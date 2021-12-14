1 hit, killed by vehicle on I-35 southbound in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35 in north Austin Tuesday evening, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The agency said it happened at 15200 north I-35 southbound, which is just north of Wells Branch Parkway. Crews were called out just after 7:30 p.m.

ATCEMS said 911 callers reported someone was hit by a vehicle on the highway. EMS personnel pronounced the adult dead at the scene.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said I-35 southbound at Grand Avenue Parkway will be closed for several hours. The Texas Department of Transportation said traffic is being diverted to exit 248.

Round Rock Police also said southbound I-35 traffic is being diverted off the highway and onto the frontage road at Hesters Crossing Road.

