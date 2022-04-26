AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a car struck them while walking in north Austin, the Austin Transportation Department said.

The collision happened at 12030 Dessau Road, which is just south of Parmer Lane, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS found the adult unconscious and not breathing. CPR was being done, but they were pronounced dead at the scene about 10 minutes later.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic closures in the area as police investigate.

This year, 28 people have been killed on Austin roadways. “Be a part of the solution by driving slower and without distractions,” ATD said.