1 driver injured in shooting at north Austin gas station

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are looking for a suspect after two drivers reportedly shot at each other in a north Austin parking lot Sunday afternoon. Police say the shooting left one person injured.

Austin police say a suspect jumped in his car and took off from the 7-Eleven parking lot near Interstate 35 and East St. John’s Avenue after the shooting happened. Officers responded to the gas station at 7114 North I-35 southbound around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Another man later showed up at the hospital. An Austin-Travis County EMS commander says medics responded to the shooting, but didn’t take anyone to the hospital.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting or if the two men, who were driving separate vehicles, knew each other. Austin police are working to learn more.

