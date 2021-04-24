1 dead, several others badly injured after 4 vehicles crash, 1 rolls over on I-35 in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and multiple others were badly hurt in a number of linked crashes on I-35 in central Austin early Saturday morning.

As of 7 a.m., the northbound highway remains shut down at the location of the incident, near the 51st Street intersection. The southbound highway was also closed, but has since reopened.

Medics from Austin-Travis County EMS were called to reports of multiple related crashes involving four vehicles at 1:55 a.m.

One vehicle rolled over and an unknown number of people were ejected onto the road, according to EMS.

In total, five people were injured. Three people were transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries – and one of those people died from their injuries.

Another two people were taken to Dell Seton with serious injuries, EMS said, and an additional three people refused transport to a hospital.

The Austin Police Department said that northbound lanes of I-35 are shut down at the 4900 block, with traffic being diverted off exit 237B.

At 7 a.m., APD told KXAN that the northbound lanes will likely remain closed for “a few hours.”

This article will be updated when the road reopens.