1 dead, others injured after driver hits pedestrian on South Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An adult is dead and others are injured after a driver hit a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon near the 4300 block of South Lamar Boulevard, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

One person who was injured was taken to South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Initial reports say a driver hit a pedestrian and then a light pole. The driver, who was pinned inside the vehicle, has been rescued, ATCEMS tweeted on Sunday.

The area is just east of the Barton Creek Greenbelt. The Austin Fire Department and ATCEMS responded around 3:56 p.m. Sunday.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.