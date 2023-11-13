AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin Police said they are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one adult dead in far north Austin. One adult was transported to the hospital, according to APD.

Police said they responded to the shooting on Aspen Street near North Lamar Boulevard and Kramer Lane around 11:35 p.m.

According to APD, no one was in custody in the shooting and no suspects were at large. APD said there was no danger to the public.

APD said the shooting took place at a residence on the street.