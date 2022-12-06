AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after one person was found dead with a gunshot wound Tuesday.

The victim was found in the 700 block of Mankato Drive shortly before 5 p.m. That area is near the Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.

APD said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police do not have information on a suspect yet. APD is planning on holding a press conference, but the time has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.