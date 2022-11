AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a shooting in east Austin late Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection of East Riverside Drive and South Plesant Valley Road. Austin Police said they responded to a shots fired call at 10:17 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult with a gunshot wound was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:31 p.m.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated as information becomes available.