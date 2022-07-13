AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult is dead after what it called a possible jet ski collision on Lake Austin Tuesday evening.

According to a tweet from ATCEMS at 6:53 p.m., crews from ATCEMS, STAR Flight and Austin Fire were at the scene of the unconfirmed collision. It said there was only one patient involved who at that point was out of the water.

The scene was near the 8000 block of Big View Drive. That is on the north side of Lake Austin just southeast of Steiner Ranch.

ATCEMS said the patient died at the scene after “extensive resuscitation efforts.”