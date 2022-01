The Austin Fire Department responded to a deadly fire off of Metric Boulevard near Walnut Creek. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Info/Twitter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was pronounced dead after a fire off Metric Boulevard near Walnut Creek.

AFD said the fire happened in the 12000 block of Metric Boulevard, near Park Bend Drive Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters searching the residence found a victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire is under control, and the cause is under investigation.

Fire officials said that smoke detectors were not heard going off in the apartment.

No other details were released.