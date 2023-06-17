AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said a person was pronounced dead overnight after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in north Austin.

ATCEMS said the pedestrian was an adult patient, but the identity of the pedestrian was not disclosed.

The collision occurred near the 8800 block of North Interstate 35 heading south at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to ATCEMS.

It is unknown if the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene.

At the time of the incident, ATCEMS said there would be traffic closures in the area.