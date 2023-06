Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult is dead after a motorcycle crash on William Cannon Drive in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

The collision happened just before noon Saturday in the 4900 block of East William Cannon Drive. That is near the intersection of Nuckols Crossing Road and William Cannon.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ATCEMS.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.