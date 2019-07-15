2 killed in fire at south Austin apartment complex early Monday

Fire goes through the attic at an apartment complex at 2901 Barton Skwy on July 15, 2019. (Courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people were killed in a 2-alarm fire that ripped through a south Austin apartment complex Monday morning, according to Austin Fire crews.

The fire was first reported at 4:25 a.m. at 2901 Barton Skyway, according to the Austin Fire Department. That address matches an apartment complex called The Woods on Barton Skyway.

After an initial search, officials said no one was hurt in the fire but in a second search crews found a person was dead in one of the units, Austin Fire Division Chief Thayer Smith told KXAN. Smith wouldn’t give more details as officials are still working to contact the victim’s family.

At 7:30 a.m., officials told KXAN that a second person was found dead in the debris of the fire.

Residents were evacuated as fire crews battled the blaze and officials say the fire started on a balcony of a second-floor apartment and spread to the attic.

“These complexes in this area are notorious for fires and we have had a lot over the years,” Smith said. “Part of the problem with accessing them is that many of them are built into the Greenbelt. Most of them don’t have full access around them — that was the case here — it made it a little more difficult to get back in there but nothing that really slowed us down at all.”

This is a breaking story. Stay with KXAN News Today from 4:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. and KXAN.com for updates.