1 dead in apartment fire Monday morning in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was found dead in an apartment that caught fire Monday morning on Mariposa Drive in south Austin, the Austin Fire Department says.

Fire officials say the fire is out at 1304 Mariposa Drive at an apartment complex near the Interstate 35 frontage road, and upon arrival, they found an “elderly” person dead in the apartment where the fire started.

Fire officials say they received the call at 8:12 a.m.

The fire department, along with Austin Police Department homicide detectives, will work together to investigate the fire, officials say. There were no other injuries in the blaze.

  • One person was found dead in an apartment after it caught fire Monday morning on Mariposa Drive in south Austin. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
