1 dead following tree collision in south Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead following a vehicle collision with a tree near 10511 S. Hwy. 183 early Saturday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS officials confirmed. That’s located near FM 1327 in south Travis County.

ATCEMS crews responded to a vehicle rescue request just after 6 a.m. Saturday. Officials said the vehicle collided with a tree and sparked a vehicle fire.

#ATCEMSMedics are on scene of a Vehicle Rescue at 10511-10516 S Us 183 Hwy (05:59). @TC_Fire_Rescue personnel on scene reporting a vehicle vs tree collision, and the vehicle is on fire, with at least 1 patient trapped inside. Fire suppression efforts in progress, more to follow. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) January 1, 2022

Officials said to “expect extended road closures” in the region, and to be on alert for first responders clearing the scene. If possible, officials said to avoid the area, or drive slowly if needing to pass through.

In a separate tweet Saturday morning, officials from the Texas Department of Transportation’s Austin division said both directions of Hwy. 183 will be closed at FM 1327 in south Travis County.