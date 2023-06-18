AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died Sunday morning following a crash involving a pedestrian in west Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the incident occurred between the 4900 and 5400 blocks of North Capital of Texas Highway heading southbound.

The Texas Department of Transportation said all lanes at Southbound Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive were closed due to a crash.

ATCEMS said medics obtained a “deceased on scene pronouncement” for an adult that was struck by a vehicle. Officials said there were no other patients involved.

It is unknown if the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.