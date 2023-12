AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died early Saturday after a vehicle reportedly hit a pedestrian in southeast Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the incident occurred in the 4900 block of Burleson Road shortly before 2 a.m.

Medics obtained a “deceased on scene pronouncement” for an adult, according to ATCEMS.

It is unclear if the vehicle involved remained at the scene following the incident.

No other information was available as of 2:31 a.m.