AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died Saturday afternoon after a collision between a vehicle and motorcycle in west Austin, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials said the adult patient was pronounced dead after “resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.”

ATCEMS said the crash occurred at 12:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Farm-to-Market Road 2222.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to officials.