AUSTIN (KXAN) — One woman is dead following an April 21 crash at the intersection of Metric Boulevard and Cedar Bend Drive in north Austin.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. The driver of a Kia Rio traveling north on Metric Boulevard tried to turn left onto Cedar Bend Drive and failed to yield, Austin Police officials said in a release. The Kia was hit by a GMC Acadia, which caused the Kia to hit a parked Volkswagen.

The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital and died April 24, APD said. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 or submit a tip using the Crime Stoppers app.

This crash is being investigated by APD as the city’s 29th fatal crash of the year, with 30 fatalities as of April 24.