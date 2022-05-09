AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead following an “apparent scooter collision” along East 13th Street in east Austin Monday morning, Austin-Travis County EMS officials said in a tweet.

The call came in just before 2:30 a.m. at 2706 E. 13th St., near the intersection of Walnut Avenue, Austin Police said. A man was found with unknown injuries next to a scooter, Austin Police told KXAN.

The man died at the scene, and APD said they couldn’t confirm whether the man was riding a scooter or was struck while riding a scooter.

APD is investigating the death. They added no vehicle has been found related to it.