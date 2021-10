AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died and another is injured after a rollover crash in northeast Travis County Sunday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics are taking the injured person to St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of 3900 East Parmer Lane, which is near East Yager Lane and the Samsung Austin Semiconductor.

Expect traffic delays in the area.