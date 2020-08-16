1 dead, another injured after vehicle crashes in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in east Austin late on Saturday night, ATC-EMS said.

The crash happened in the 7900 block of FM 969 at about 10:50 p.m.

Medics said that one person was briefly pinned inside the vehicle after the crash, but was extricated and a trauma alert was declared, with CPR in progress.

However, shortly after EMS said that an adult patient died from their injuries.

A trauma alert was also declared on a second adult that was inside the vehicle. That person was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with injuries described as potentially serious but not expected to be life-threatening.

There were traffic delays in the area until the early hours of Sunday morning as a result of the crash.