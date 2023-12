AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in east Austin on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Shortly before 7 p.m., medics, the Austin Fire Department and Austin Police Department responded to the crash on Manor Road and Airport Boulevard.

Medics said one adult person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers should expect extended closures as the on-going investigation continues with APD, medics said.

No further information was released Friday.