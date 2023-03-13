AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead after a vehicle-motorcycle crash in northwest Austin Monday, Austin-Travis County EMS said in a tweet.

Shortly before 9:40 p.m., ATCEMS medics and the Austin Fire Department responded to reports of the crash at 4300 Ganymede Drive, the tweet said. Medics said a 911 caller found the motorcyclist unresponsive.

When officials arrived on the scene, they found an adult patient who was pronounced dead and was not identified Monday, ATCEMS said. The other driver involved was not injured and refused EMS transport.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash, which remained under investigation Monday.