1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a person was killed following a collision Tuesday near the intersection of Cameron Road and Ferguson Lane in north Austin.
APD says a car hit a person, and after taking that person to the hospital, they died from injuries sustained in the collision. The call came in at 8:53 a.m., APD says.
APD says the driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.
