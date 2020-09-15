1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say a person was killed following a collision Tuesday near the intersection of Cameron Road and Ferguson Lane in north Austin.

APD says a car hit a person, and after taking that person to the hospital, they died from injuries sustained in the collision. The call came in at 8:53 a.m., APD says.

APD officers are working a traffic fatality that occurred near Cameron Rd/ Ferguson Ln. Please avoid the area at this time. Case# 20-2590310.



Auto vs. Ped call came in around 8:53 a.m. One person transported to the hospital and has succumbed to their injuries. #ATXTraffic — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) September 15, 2020

APD says the driver stayed on scene and is co-operating with the investigation.

We will have more information on the incident as it becomes available. We have a photographer headed to the scene.