AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police and Austin-Travis EMS officials confirm that a woman died Saturday after losing control of her car and crashing into a concrete barrier at East Ben White Rd. and South Congress Ave. in south Austin.

According to ATCEMS, first responders arrived at the scene at 1:19 a.m. EMS officials reported a single-vehicle crash involving two patients, which were both declared trauma alerts.

At the time, one patient was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, and the other with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officials said the roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since reopened. Traffic was originally diverted to Wood Berry Road.