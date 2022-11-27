AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person died early Sunday after a vehicle struck a tree in the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said at 1:54 a.m., it was conducting a vehicle rescue with CPR in progress. At 2 a.m., the adult patient was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an ATCEMS tweet.

EMS officials said to avoid the area and expect extended closures for an investigation.

“Power is reported to be out in the area possibly from this incident,” ATCEMS said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.