AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said a person died early Sunday morning after a single-vehicle crash near southwest Austin.

APD said it responded to the crash at 4:32 a.m. in the 11700 block of S. Mopac, and officers found a man in the roadway. Austin-Travis County EMS performed life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at 4:52 a.m., according to APD.

Officials said southbound Mopac at State Highway 45 remained closed as of 7:30 a.m.