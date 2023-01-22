AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday night in east Austin.

APD said they responded to the 4500 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at approximately 11:14 p.m. for a disturbance at a gas station.

When police arrived, there was a man in his mid-to-late 30s found in the parking lot with obvious signs of trauma, which APD confirmed was from gunshot wounds.

Police said life-saving measures were performed on the man until EMS arrived, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene at 11:33 p.m.

APD said homicide detectives were actively investigating and speaking to a person of interest as well as witnesses.

According to police, this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call APD’s Homicide unit at 512-974-TIPS.

Police said this was Austin’s sixth homicide of 2023.