1 dead after rollover crash on MoPac in north Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person died and another was seriously injured after a rollover crash on North MoPac Expressway Sunday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

ATCEMS says a person may have been ejected from a vehicle following the crash near the MoPac and U.S. Highway 183 flyover in north Austin. The seriously injured person was taken to St. David’s Round Rock.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene around 5:29 p.m. Sunday, ATCEMS says.

Avoid MoPac Expressway north of downtown Austin, if possible. Expect traffic delays as investigators work in the area.