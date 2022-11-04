AUSTIN (KXAN) — First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash in south Austin Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 800 block of E. Riverside Dr., which is just west of Interstate 35 and south of Lady Bird Lake.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash at 5:35 p.m. and said it was a rollover crash that involved one vehicle and three people.

A person was pronounced dead at the scene, one person was ejected from the vehicle and another was transported to a hospital with potentially serious injuries.

ATCEMS said drivers should expect extended road closures in the area.