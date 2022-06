AUSTIN (KXAN) – One person died Thursday after being ejected from their vehicle during a rollover in the 8000 block of North Capital Of Texas Highway, according to the Austin-Travis County EMS.

ACTEMS said the medics reported to the scene at approximately 11:51 a.m.

Extended delays are expected for the area near Spicewood Springs Road and North Capital Of Texas Highway.

Law enforcement investigates rollover that left one dead of North Capitol of Texas Highway (Todd Bynum/KXAN photo)

This is a developing situation. Check back with KXAN for updates.