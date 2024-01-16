AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person is dead, and another person was injured, after a rollover crash in northwest Austin Tuesday afternoon, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

Around 2:18 p.m., medics said they responded to a major collision with a rollover at El Salido Parkway and North Farm-to-Market Road 620, near Anderson Mill Road in northwest Austin.

Medics performed CPR on one person and later said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. A second person was also taken to Dell Seton with non life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department said it is also investigating the crash. Officers are diverting traffic to alternate routes, police said.

ATCEMS asked drivers to avoid the area or seek an alternate route and to expect traffic delays near the crash.