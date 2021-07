AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult is dead after it was reported they fell three stories at a construction site in Manor Monday evening.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened in the 12600 block of East U.S. 290 eastbound around 5:25 p.m. That’s near Greenbury Drive.

It was reported the adult fell three stories at a construction site.

CPR was being administered, but ATCEMS said the person was pronounced dead at the scene a few minutes later.

First responders will be clearing the scene shortly.